Latest injury update on Leonardo Bonucci is good news

Leonardo Bonucci’s injury is one that Juventus would have felt especially as they have already lost Giorgio Chiellini to injury.

Both players have been the rock of the Juventus defence for several years as they dominated the Italian game.

Bonucci is younger and his body seems to still be in shape, while Chiellini is approaching the end of his time as a footballer.

Having played through the pain barrier for some months, Bonucci left the Italy camp last week to return home for treatment on an injury.

He has been sidelined since that time and he missed Juve’s Champions League game against Ferencvaros.

However, there is good news on his return to football with Tuttosport via Calciomercato claiming that the defender will be available for selection in Juve’s next game against Benevento at the weekend.

However, there is no guarantee that Bonucci will walk straight back into the team and we may now be seeing the slow end to his career in Turin.

Juventus will be going all out to pick up the maximum three points from that game as they bid to retain the Scudetto for a record tenth consecutive season.