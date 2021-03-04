Latest injury updates for Juve ahead of Lazio and Porto clashes

Juventus have been in the midst of an injury crisis which left Andrea Pirlo with few players to choose from.

The Old Lady is set to welcome Lazio in an important league fixture on Saturday, before hosting Porto for the decisive second leg in the Champions League round of 16.

So who are the players that might recover for the upcoming crucial fixtures?

According to Calciomercato, Pirlo is expecting to have Leonardo Bonucci and Juan Cuadrado back against the Biancoceleste.

Whilst the report doesn’t mention if the two veterans will be available to start the encounter, the defensive crisis could force Leo to lead from the first minute.

On the other hand, Matthijs de Ligt had a problem during the warmups against Spezia on Monday.

Therefore, the Dutch international shouldn’t be risked from the start against Lazio, as Pirlo would prefer to reserve him for the more vital fixture on Tuesday.

Two other players are also hoping to recover before the Porto meeting. The men in question are Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala.

The captain had suffered from a muscular injury during the first leg in Portugal, but is no longer far from a full recovery.

As for the Argentine, he has been out with a mysterious knee injury since January, but he will try to test himself once again to see whether he has healed or not.

On another note, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via ilBianconero) notes that Arthur – who’s also been suffering from a rare injury – will also try to make himself available against Porto.