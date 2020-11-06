Latest Juventus injury update is a negative for one midfielder

The injury problems are not going away for Juventus and Aaron Ramsey is the latest player of the Bianconeri to suffer from an injury setback.

The Welshman played less than 60 minutes in Juve’s Champions League game against Ferencvaros midweek before he was replaced.

The injury isn’t thought to be a serious one, but it will rule him out of the Lazio game as well as the international games coming up next week.

Football Italia claims that their sources have told them that Ramsey is expected to play no football for the next 20 days which means that he will miss several of Juve’s games.

However, the club has also released a statement on his injury, and in the statement, it claims that the midfielder will be evaluated after 10 days.

Juventus will face Lazio, Cagliari and Ferencvaros before the next 20 days elapses.

“Aaron Ramsey was subjected to examinations at J|Medical this morning,” the club wrote in a statement via Football Italia.

“It revealed a low-grade injury to the rectus femoris muscle of the right thigh.

“He will be re-evaluated in 10 days.”

Ramsey has been a key member of the Juve team this season and Andrea Pirlo will hope that he won’t be out for long.