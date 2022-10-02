Latest Juventus probable formation for Bologna features two major doubts

On Sunday evening, Juventus will resume their campaign with a home fixture against Bologna. Max Allegri’s side has gone way off the rails before the international break, and the manager will be hoping to kickstart a more positive run as soon as possible.

La Gazzetta dello Sport expects the Bianconeri to deploy a 3-5-2 formation, but there are still some doubts regarding the personnel.

After featuring for Poland last week, Wojciech Szczesny is ready to reclaim his starting spot following a period on the treatment table, relegating Mattia Perin to the bench.

Club captain Leonardo Bonucci will also return to the starting formation after the Monza debacle. The veteran will lead a backline that also includes Gleison Bremer and Danilo.

While Filip Kostic appears to be the undisputed option on the left lane, Mattia De Sciglio is only the slight favorite (55%) to start ahead of Juan Cuadrado (45%) who has recently returned from a long trip.

Another doubt has arisen in the middle of the park. Leandro Paredes (40%), Fabio Miretti (30%) and Weston McKennie (30%) are all fighting for a starting spot alongside the returning Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot.

Finally Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik should lead the line, even though the source gave Moise Kean 30% chance of starting ahead of the Pole.

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Bremer, Bonucci, Danilo; De Sciglio (Cuadrado), Locatelli, Paredes (Miretti, McKennie), Rabiot, Kostic; Milik, Vlahovic