Moise Kean has struggled on his return to Juventus on loan from Everton. The striker is halfway through a two-year loan deal and it has hardly been as good as he would have expected.

He rarely plays for the Bianconeri and when he gets his chance, he struggles to deliver good performances.

This has made it hard for the club to rely on him and they responded by signing Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window.

This summer offers him a chance to leave, but his trusted agent, Mino Raiola, has recently died and there have been rumours that he might change representatives.

However, Corriere Dello Sport reports that he was recently spotted with Enzo Raiola, the cousin of Mino, who now runs the football agency.

The report claims this dispels rumours that he would change agents as he seeks to find a new club where he would be happy.

Juve FC Says

Kean hasn’t done well enough in his second spell at the club, but the attacker is still young and the club probably has to give him more time.

We have been accustomed to buying players who deliver, and that is why Kean cannot afford to flop in the next campaign if he wants a long-term future in Turin.