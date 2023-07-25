This summer, Dusan Vlahovic has been the topic of never-ending transfer gossip. News reports have been linking the striker with a host of European top clubs.

Nevertheless, the 23-year-old remains a Juventus player for now, so his physical condition remains a great concern for the club.

Last season, the Serbian endured a tough campaign, haunted by a recurring groin problem. The former Fiorentina man missed the last couple of matches from last season and he remains on the sidelines.

According to Calciomercato, Vlahovic hasn’t fully recovered from his injury problems just yet.

The technical staff still has to carefully manage the player’s workouts. He has been training separately, away from the rest of the group.

On Friday, The Bianconeri will take on Milan in their first friendly test of the United States summer tour.

However, the source believes that Juventus won’t risk Vlahovic against their Serie A rivals.

The Serbian striker should skip this fixture and try to recover in time for the next one, which will be an encounter against Real Madrid on August 3.

Juve FC say

While this isn’t the start of the season that he had envisioned, Vlahovic must maintain composure and focus on his recovery path, as the last thing he needs at the moment is another injury setback.

So let’s hope that the bomber finally manages to overcome this persistent physical issue and find his optimal condition before the Serie A season kicks off.