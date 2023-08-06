In what has become one of the biggest soap operas of the summer, Juventus continue to work on an exchange deal with Chelsea that would bring Romelu Lukaku to Turin.

The Bianconeri are offering the services of Dusan Vlahovic as counterpart. However, the Blues must recompense the Italian club, given that the Serbian’s market value is significantly higher than the Belgian’s.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus manager Max Allegri is in constant contact with Lukaku.

The Italian coach has been repeatedly calling the 30-year-old to assure him of the club’s intention to finalize the transfer.

The report claims that this maneuver is being conducted with great sensitivity and discretion as the club wouldn’t want to offend Vlahovic who’s still a member of the squad.

For his part, the former Man United and Inter bomber is hoping to land in Turin next Friday. He’d like to join the club’s ranks one week before the kickstart of the Serie A campaign.

But as the source explains, Chelsea will have to raise their offer for Vlahovic. Once they approach the Old Lady’s asking price, the swap deal may see the light.

As for the Bianconeri fans, they have been making their voice heard, with the majority of them ruing the possible exchange.

They prefer to maintain the services of an up-and-coming bomber rather than swapping him for an older striker who once staunchly vowed to never play for Juventus.