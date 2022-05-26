Latest on Morata: Atletico Madrid president puts the ball in Juve’s court

At the end of season, Paulo Dybala and Giorgio Chiellini bid Juventus fans farewell. The Argentine star and the Italian legend had already knew that they were playing their final matches in the famous black and white jersey.

On the contrary, we still don’t know whether Alvaro Morata has in fact made his final appearance for the Old Lady or not.

Following his initial stint between 2014 and 2016, the Spaniard made his return to Turin in 2020. While Juventus have already splashed 20 million euros to have him on loan for two seasons, they’re yet to exercise their option of redeeming his contract on a permanent deal.

That’s because the initial agreement with Atletico Madrid states that the Bianconeri must pay another 35 millions to maintain the striker’s services, elevating the total to 55 millions – a figure that is considered hefty by the Italians, who are instead trying to get a reasonable discount.

Nonetheless, Atletico president Enrique Cerezo has clearly put the ball in Juve’s court, saying that Morata’s future depends on the Italian club.

“I don’t know if Alvaro stays with us or, it depends on Juventus. I don’t know anything else and there are no other things to say,” said the Patron as reported by Calciomercato.

The 29-year-old made 35 Serie A appearances this term, contributing in nine goals and seven assists. Following the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic in January, he recreated himself as an outside forward.