Latest on Ronaldo’s future – Sensational swap on the horizon?

It wouldn’t be a day without our usual dose of Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer news. So let’s see what we have for today.

According to il Messaggero via TuttoJuve, the Portuguese has already confined for some of his teammates that he intends to leave the club this summer.

The report adds that his future remains uncertain, with Paris Saint Germain, Sporting Lisbon and Manchester United remaining his most likely destinations.

Speaking of the Red Devils, CR7 is also being linked with a sensational swap deal that would see him returning to his old club.

According to Tuttosport via Calciomercato, the defeat in the Europa League final against Villarreal might have been Paul Pogba’s last appearance for the Premier League giants, as the Frenchman could move in the opposite direction.

Whilst these type of transfers may have seemed like something that would only occur in fantasy football, the current market could force the top European clubs to conduct more exchange deals.

Both superstars have only one year left in their respective contracts, and the clubs would definitely be in favor of shipping them off this summer to avoid losing them as free agents 12 months later.

Ronaldo enjoyed a decent season on a personal level, winning the Serie A top scorer award, but has been criticized for some of his performances in the big matches, including the double-header against Porto in the Champions League round of 16.

For his part, Pogba shares a frosty relationship with the Man United supporters, but remains a largely popular figure amongst Juve fans.