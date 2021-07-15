Latest Paul Pogba update will be a blow to Juventus plans

Juventus could be set to suffer a fatal blow in their bid to bring Paul Pogba back to the club as a report claims he is set to renew his contract with Manchester United.

Pogba was on the Bianconeri’s books between 2012 and 2016 and he helped them to win four consecutive league titles, among other trophies.

His current Manchester United contract expires at the end of next season and the midfielder didn’t look like he would renew his stay with the English club.

That gave Juventus some hope that they can bring him back even though they faced competition from the likes of Real Madrid.

It has now been revealed that the midfielder could surprisingly remain at United for a few more years.

Todofichajes says he wanted to leave United for Real Madrid, but that is almost impossible now as Zinedine Zidane has left the Spanish club.

United has now reached an agreement with him to extend his stay until 2026 on an improved deal.

He would make 22m euros per season for the duration of the new contract.

This is a huge offer and one that the midfielder will find hard to reject, but we have to watch and see if he truly puts pen to paper on it.