Latest Pjanic criticism shows Juventus won by landing Arthur

With Barcelona struggling for form this season, one player who has had a limited impact on their team is Miralem Pjanic.

The midfielder swapped Juve for the Spanish side in the summer, with the Bianconeri taking Arthur in exchange.

While Arthur has become an important part of Andrea Pirlo’s team this season, Pjanic has struggled to justify why Barcelona signed him.

He has now become a target for the Spanish media with Fichajes via Tuttojuve reporting that he has become one of the most criticized players in the current Barcelona team.

They write: “He was one of the most criticized players – we read on Fichajes.net – he lives a nightmare since his arrival in Catalonia in a change with Arthur, with the Brazilian paid 80 million by Juve and 70 the former Roma midfielder.

“The main idea was putting the starting midfielder between De Jong and Busquets but Koeman’s ideas have changed so much that the boy has been relegated to a reserve role.

“A situation that has already provoked the criticism of the boy who expected much more time. Many criticisms rained on the boy such as to think of its sale in the summer “.

Indeed, Pjanic will wish that he remained in Italy with Juve where he was one of the key players.

He no longer plays regularly, as Ronald Koeman doesn’t consider him one of the important players at the club.

Arthur, on the other hand, has struggled with injury, however, he has been trusted by Pirlo to lead from Juve’s midfield and he has repaid the trust with some fine performances.