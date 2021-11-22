Latest player fitness update is good news for Juventus

Juventus has been handed a fitness boost ahead of their match against Chelsea, with Paulo Dybala returning to full training.

Football Italia reports that the Argentinian who missed their last match against Lazio is stepping up his recovery ahead of the Champions League game against the Blues.

While Danilo is set for a spell on the sidelines, Dybala could settle for a place on the bench in the fixture.

Juve FC Says

Max Allegri has been careful about the attacker’s injury and has avoided every temptation to rush him back on the pitch.

He could likewise decide not to field him against the European champions if he isn’t fully fit.

Juve is already guaranteed qualification into the knockout stages of the competition and the Bianconeri can still top the group if they cannot defeat Chelsea.

In Serie A, they need more wins than ever and Allegri could save him for the weekend match against Atalanta.

La Dea will be tough opponents to break, and the gaffer knows he would need his best players to be fully fit and ready to down Gian Piero Gasperini’s men.

Dybala has played just twice in the Champions League this season and has 3 goals and an assist.