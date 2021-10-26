Latest Pogba news could be good news for Juventus but can we still trust Raiola?

Mino Raiola has been a great ally of Juventus in terms of player transfers in recent years.

He has helped the Bianconeri to land the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Mohamed Ihattaren recently.

Paul Pogba is one of the biggest players he helped Juve sign and he also brokered a mega-money deal that took the midfielder from Turin back to Manchester United.

The Frenchman will be out of a contract at the end of this season and Juventus wants to re-sign him for free.

In Raiola, they have someone who can help, but he is a businessman and would look for the best deal for his client.

AS via Calciomercato reports he has just made an interesting move on the Frenchman’s future and it is one that Juventus needs to pay attention to.

The report says Raiola has stopped negotiating the player’s contract renewal at Manchester United until at least April.

This could be a move to get him to discuss with Juventus and his other suitors between January and March.

The Bianconeri are facing serious competition for his signature with Real Madrid among the clubs looking to sign him.

With the threat of United restricted, for now, Juve would be smart to take advantage and offer the Frenchman a good deal to convince him to make the move to Turin.

But do we really want to continue to deal with Raiola? The man is very disruptive and cannot be trusted to have Juventus interest at heart and that is a huge problem when dealing with him.