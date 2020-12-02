Latest Ramos news will not be what Juventus will want to hear

Sergio Ramos is a player that Juventus has been linked with as he nears the end of his current deal at Real Madrid.

The Spaniard has been one of the world’s top defenders for several years now, being a serial winner of the Champions League, he is exactly what Juventus need.

He has been struggling to reach an agreement on a new deal with Real Madrid for a long time now as he nears the end of his current deal with the Spanish side.

The defender has been linked with a move to Juventus as he continues to be at odds with Madrid over the terms of a new deal.

However, the latest update on his future from El Chiringuito via Calciomercato isn’t one that is likely to be welcomed by Juventus.

The report claims that the defender is now closer to renewing his contract with Los Blancos.

It says that the defender and the club president, Florentino Perez have been able to agree in principle a two-year deal worth 12m euros per season for two seasons, with the option of a third season.

This means that Juventus would be missing out on a player that would have been a top free agent for them in the summer.