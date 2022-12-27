Latest team news – Chiesa set for Cremonese match

According to reports, the Juventus winger Federico Chiesa has recovered in time to be available for their match against Cremonese next week.

Chiesa was injured at the start of this year and spent ten months on the sideline before returning just before the World Cup break.

He played some games off the bench for the Bianconeri, but he never really fully recovered and worked on his fitness during the break.

He took a heavy blow in training recently, which has forced him to miss Juve’s last mid-season friendly game, with reports suggesting he will be out for some time.

However, Calciomercato reveals he is now fit and will be available to play for the club in their first game of 2023.

Now, it is left for Max Allegri to decide if he will start or come into the game off the bench.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is a crucial player for us and has proven to be the key man in many games since he joined us in Turin.

However, spending ten months on the sideline is a big deal and we do not need to rush him back into action.

A fully-fit Chiesa will fire us to more wins, so we must be patient until he gets into his best form.