Latest transfer rumors: Three young stars linked to Juventus

Juventus have recently been focusing on signing some of the best young talents in Europe and beyond.

Perhaps it’s due to the economical crisis, or maybe it’s just a genuine new club policy, but the Old Lady seems eager to add impressive youngsters to its ranks.

According to reports from ilBianconero, Fabio Paratici is closely monitoring three young stars at the moment.

The first report links Juve with Valencia’s Kang-In Lee. The South Korean is only 20-years-old, but is already highly rated in Spain.

The attacking midfielder has so far rejected contract renewal offers from his club, and thus the Spaniards could decide to sell him this summer to avoid losing him for free in 2022.

Paratici might rely on super-agent Jorge Mendes to help him in the negotiations, as the latter is known to be close to Valencia owner Peter Lim.

In the second report, CalcioNapoli24 reports that Juventus are hoping to seal a deal for Sassuolo’s Hamed Junior Traoré.

The midfielder is the older brother of Manchester United’s Amad Diallo, but is not any less talented.

The source believes that several aspects could affect a potential transfer, including the future of coach Roberto De Zerbi with the Neroverdi.

The last report claims that the Old Lady is also keeping tabs on Slavia Prague’s Abdullah Sima.

The 19-year-old is nicknamed “the new Henry” and has been scoring goals for fun this season.

The Senegalese striker managed to find the back of the net 11 times in 15 league appearances, whilst also scoring 4 goals in 8 Europa League fixtures.