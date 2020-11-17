Latest update on the future of Giorgio Chiellini is quite revealing

Giorgio Chiellini has been an important member of the Juventus first team for a very long time now.

The Italian defender has been an integral part of the club’s success since he has been here, and he can rightly be classed as a club legend.

He is a player that can be relied upon to give consistent performances and that explains why he always gets back into the team when he returns from injury.

However, your body can only take you so far as a footballer and his constant injuries are now pointing to the fact that he is probably nearing the end of his time as a top-level footballer.

His current contract will expire at the end of this season, given his reputation, it should be taken for granted that he is handed a new deal.

However, Calciomercato is reporting that the Bianconeri has put plans to discuss a new deal for him on hold.

Because of his constant injuries this season, the club doesn’t think that he is ready for a new deal yet.

The report also adds that the defender is loyal to the club and he looks forward to what the club decides on his future.

CalcioMercato also claims that if no new deal is offered to him, he will hang up his boot and take up a backroom position at the club.