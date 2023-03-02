Latest update on whether Cuadrado will stay at Juventus

Juan Cuadrado is one player whose future must be decided at Juventus soon as the winger enters the last months of his current deal.

The Colombian remains one of the trusted members of the squad and when he is fit, he gets chances to play.

Having triggered an extension to his deal last summer, the ex-Chelsea man hasn’t been as good as he was in previous times.

This has seen rumours claiming he is certainly leaving the club as a free agent.

However, a new report on Il Bianconero insists his future is still to be written and he is likely to stay.

It claims the Bianconeri are already exploring a solution and could meet with his agent Alessandro Lucci in Rome.

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado has been one of our best players in the last few seasons and the wing-back could still be helpful to us for one more season.

The club is likely to replace him in the summer, but a new signing might need his guidance to settle into life in Turin.

Also, the club is likely to target a much younger player who might need help from a veteran that is accomplished in the same spot on the team.