Latest updates on Alvaro Morata’s condition

With Paulo Dybala’s ongoing injury problems, the last thing Andrea Pirlo needed is another headache upfront.

Juve’s striking department has been criticized for being too thin, as it is consisted of only three players – Ronaldo, Dybala and Morata.

Therefore, the Spaniard’s latest physical issue has been a huge cause of concern for the Italian champions.

The former Real Madrid striker has been in and out of the squad for the last few weeks.

Last week, Morata made a substitute appearance against Porto in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

Although the bomber seemed to be in a good physical shape, it was later revealed that he fainted after the final whistle.

Therefore, the Spain International was left out of the squad that faced Crotone on Monday.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), Alvaro has been struggling with a viral infection that has been holding him back for the last couple of weeks.

However, the source believes that the player should return to Continassa on Thursday and resume his training.

Although it is unlikely that Morata will be able to start against Hellas Verona on Saturday, Pirlo will be hoping to have him available within the travelling squad.

The objective would be thrusting the striker into action for the last 20 or 30 minutes to monitor his condition.

In the absence of Dybala and Morata, Pirlo will be once again expected to field Dejan Kulusevski alongside Ronaldo in attack.