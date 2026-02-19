Juventus have received some positive news on the injury front, as Gleison Bremer and Jonathan David should soon return to the fold.

The Canadian striker has been struggling with a groin issue, so the technical staff decided to leave him in Turin while Luciano Spalletti’s main host travelled to Istanbul.

As for the Brazilian defender, he was in the starting lineup against Galatasaray, but felt some discomfort in his flexor, prompting the manager to replace him in the 34th minute, bringing in Federico Gatti.

Juventus given double boost ahead return leg vs Galatasaray

Bremer’s great importance to the cause was once again on display, as the Juventus backline disintegrated following his exit. The Turkish giants swiftly turned the tables after the restart to take a 3-2 lead, before adding another two goals following Juan Cabal’s untimely dismissal.

The Bianconeri now have a mountain to climb as they must cut a three-goal gap in the second leg if they want to extend their Champions League campaign.

But the good news is that Spalletti might be able to rely on his two regular starters when they host Galatasaray in Turin next Wednesday.

Bremer & David avoid injuries

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Bremer underwent clinical tests on Wednesday morning, and the results ruled out any injuries.

The 28-year-old’s condition will be assessed on a daily basis in the coming days. It remains to be seen if he’ll be included in the squad that will host Como this Saturday. However, the pink newspaper insists that Juventus tend to adopt a cautious approach when it comes to Bremer, due to his agonising injury record over the past 16 months.

Gleison Bremer (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Regarding David, the source reassures that the pain has significantly eased over the past few days, so he’s expected to be available soon enough.

The Canadian striker hasn’t set the Allianz Stadium ablaze this season, but at least Spalletti has been willing to rely on his services, unlike Lois Openda, who wasn’t selected in the striking lineup on Tuesday, even though he was the only available striker in the squad.