Juventus manager Igor Tudor is hoping to recover three regular starters for Wednesday’s Champions League encounter against Villarreal.

The Bianconeri will resume their European campaign with a meeting against the Yellow Submarines on Spanish soil.

The Italian giants had to rally from behind to pick up a solitary point against Dortmund on the opening day of the competition, so they’ll be keen to register their first victory, especially with a clash against Real Madrid on the horizon.

Nevertheless, Saturday’s Serie A contest against Atalanta left them with additional injury worries.

Juventus fans worried about Conceicao, Bremer & Khephren Thuram

The 1-1 draw with La Dea saw Khephren Thuram and Gleison Bremer pick up knocks that prompted their exit in the second half. Moreover, Francisco Conceicao was nowhere to be seen, having suffered a muscle strain in previous days.

So will Tudor be able to rely on his key trio?

Luckily for the Crotian, the sentiment around Contanissa is relatively positive, as revealed by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

First of all, Conceicao is expected to resume training with his teammates on Monday, which should lead up to his return to the matchday squad. Hence, the Portuguese will almost certainly be on the plane to Spain.

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Juventus receive positive updates on trio

As for Bremer, the pink newspaper confirms that he felt some pain in the left knee, the one that was operated last year after tearing his ACL. Needless to say, this sparked some concern among the medical staff who continue to treat the Brazilian’s case with extra caution.

Nevertheless, all fears have been dispelled, and the 28-year-old has been given the green light to rejoin the squad.

Finally, Thuram’s calf problem remains a cause for concern, but the club is certain that the Frenchman has averted a serious injury. The midfielder’s condition will be closely monitored on Saturday before deciding whether to add him to the travelling party or leave him in Turin.