Amidst the current lack of options in most playing positions, Juventus coach Max Allegri is counting on speedy recoveries to boost his squad.

La Gazzetta dello Sport (via ilBianconero) provided some updates on the conditions of Danilo and Timothy Weah.

First, we begin with the club captain who has been out of action for two months. The Brazilian was hoping to make his return against Inter, but his plans fell short.

Nevertheless, the 32-year-old is now working on making himself available for Friday’s encounter against Monza.

The Bianconeri travel to Brianza for an early weekend contest against Raffaele Palladino’s men, and Danilo could be in the squad if he manages to showcase improvement in the next few days.

On the other hand, Weah is unlikely to return against Biancorossi.

The American is currently nursing a hamstring injury that kept him out of action against Fiorentina, Cagliari and more recently Inter.

The 23-year-old was in line to make his return in the Derby d’Italia, but suffered a relapse.

Moreover, the pink newspaper doesn’t expect him to recover in time for the Monza trip. The source believes a return against Napoli (December 8th) is a more plausible target.

The former Lille star has thus far made ten Serie A appearances since joining Juventus in the summer, contributing with a single assist.

In his absence, Allegri will continue to deploy either Weston McKennie or Andrea Cambiaso on the right flank.