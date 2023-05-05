Latest updates on Hojlund and Lookman ahead of Atalanta vs Juventus

In what will be a critical weekend in Serie A, all six Top-Four challengers will be battling each other in three direct clashes. While the Milanese will take on the Romans, Juventus will travel to Bergamo for a meeting against Atalanta.

The Orobici have stormed back into contention on the back of a three-match winning streak. They currently sit sixth on par with Roma and Milan, and are only five points away from the Old Lady in third place.

Therefore, Gian Piero Gasperini was hoping to have all of his key players at his disposal, but it seems that he’ll be missing the services of at least one star player.

According to JuventusNews24, Atalanta will be without Ademola Lookman on Sunday who’s yet to shake off a muscular injury.

The Nigerian started the campaign in a sensational form. He has 13 goals and five assists to his name this season and was the undisputed man of the match in the reverse fixture at the Allianz Stadium, scoring a brace and delivering an assist in the thrilling 3-3 draw.

On the other, young bomber Rasmus Hojlund should make his return to the squad, but the source believes that Gasperini won’t risk him from the start.

Therefore, the Italian manager could resort to the services of his experienced Colombian striking duo of Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel.