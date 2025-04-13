On Saturday, Juventus were left with a couple of concerns following their win over Lecce, as Teun Koopmeiners and Weston McKennie had apparently picked up knocks.

As reported earlier in the day, the Dutchman headed straight to the locker room after being hauled off in the middle of the second half in order to receive immediate treatment.

His condition prompted concern for the club, as a stoppage would be untimely at this stage, as the player has been showing encouraging signs under Igor Tudor, especially in yesterday’s contest against Lecce when he scored the opener in the second minute.

According to IlBianconero, Koopmeiners left the pitch with a sore Achilles tendon. Moreover, McKennie, who accompanied him out of the game in the 67th minute, was complaining of muscle fatigue.

As the source reveals, the two midfielders’ conditions were evaluated on Sunday morning at Continassa, and the assessment was rather positive.

The duo are now expected to undergo therapy over the next few days in addition to differentiated work in training before rejoining their teammates in the preparation for next weekend’s contest against Parma.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Therefore, the shouldn’t be any alarm bells at Continassa, as Koopmeiners and McKennie should both recover in time for the trip to Parma, and they might even be fit enough to play from the get-go.

The Bianconeri will clash heads with the Crociati at the Ennio Tardini on Monday, April 21st, so the Netherlands international and the USMNT star will be afforded an extra day to recover.

Moreover, the same source tips Mattia Perin and Samuel Mbangula to make their respective returns from injury after missing the contest against Lecce.

On the other hand, Tudor will remain without his long-term absentees, Arkadiusz Milik, Juan Cabal and Gleison Bremer.