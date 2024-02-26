Juventus will have to do without Weston McKennie and Adrien Rabiot in next weekend’s showdown against Napoli.

Both midfielders had to leave the pitch while carrying knocks in yesterday’s thrilling 3-2 win over Frosinone.

The Frenchman left his place for Carlos Alcaraz after 30 minutes after hurting his big toe.

For his part, the American dislocated his shoulder with a suicidal dive to block an opposition shot.

While the club is yet to provide official updates on the two player’s conditions, almost all accounts agree that the duo will miss the trip to Napoli in the weekend.

According to Sky Sport Italia via JuventusNews24, it remains to be seen if Rabiot and McKennie will be able to recover in time for the following fixture against Atalanta.

The Bianconeri will host La Dea at the Allianz Stadium on the 10th of March.

The source explains that determining an exact return date remains premature, especially amidst the lack of official information on the two players’ status.

This is a major blow for Max Allegri who will have to do without two key midfielders in the battle against the Partenopei, and possibly against Atalanta as well.

Nevertheless, there’s also positive news in store for Juventus, as Kenan Yildiz has avoided a muscular injury despite an initial scare, explains JuventusNews24.

The Turkish teenager should be at the manager’s disposal in Tuesday’s training session as the squad begins its preparations for the contest against Napoli.