After missing out on the Derby della Mole, Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic will be hoping to make a recovery in time for the clash between Milan and Juventus at San Siro.

The Serbian remained in Turin during the international break while the Italian heeded the call from Italy coach Luciano Spalletti.

But after spending a few days with the Azzurri, it became clear that the winger wouldn’t be available in time for the Wembley showdown against England. Therefore, he returned to Continassa.

But according to Tuttosport, Juventus are optimistic about Chiesa’s condition. He could make his return to the contest against the Rossoneri, even though he might not be at his optimal physical shape.

As the source tells it, Spalletti revealed that Chiesa was only 30% fit during the Italy retreat. However, the Bianconeri believe they can have him at 80% ahead of next Sunday’s clash.

This could be enough to see the 25-year-old earn a place in the dugout and perhaps act as a second-half super-sub.

On another note, the report also mentions that Vlahovic is making progress in his recovery path.

Both Juventus stars have thus far scored four goals since the start of the season. Their presence would be a great boost for Max Allegri’s side which has been plagued by several absences due to some unforeseen events.

This includes Paul Pogba’s positive anti-doping test and Nicolo Fagioli’s involvement in a betting scandal.