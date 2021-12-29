Latest Vlahovic update is a mix of good and bad news for Juventus

Juventus remains in the race to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina, but several European clubs also want to land him.

The striker has been in stunning form in Serie A this season and several clubs across Europe want to sign the 21-year-old.

In a boost to Juventus’ chance of signing him, a new report claims one suitor has been ruled out of the running.

Calciomercato says the striker has no interest in joining Arsenal, who has been desperate to talk to him.

However, there are other clubs still on his trail with the report claiming, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham remain in the race for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic’s experience in scoring goals in Serie A means he remains one of the best strikers Juve can sign.

The Serbian is the best in the competition now and might struggle to score as many goals if he leaves for a new league.

However, that doesn’t mean Juve will automatically win the race for his signature.

The Bianconeri would still have to make him and Fiorentina a convincing offer, else he could choose to move to England where he can play under Antonio Conte or Pep Guardiola.