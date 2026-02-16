Inter captain Lautaro Martinez gave a fair assessment regarding the incident involving his teammate Alessandro Bastoni and Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu.

The Nerazzurri won Saturday’s Derby d’Italia by three goals to two thanks to Piotr Zielinski’s last-gasp winner.

However, the contest was blemished by the refereeing error that occurred late in the first half when Bastoni threw himself to the ground, prompting match official Federico La Penna to show Kalulu a second yellow card.

Lautaro Martinez insists Kalulu didn’t deserve to be sent off

Following the incident, almost every fan, observer and pundit has given their take on the situation.

Juventus director Giorgio Chiellini urged AIA designator Gianluca Rocchi to resign, while Inter president Beppe Marotta felt that the Bianconeri’s reaction to the incident had been out of proportion, although he admitted that Bastoni committed a mistake by diving and celebrating his opponent’s dismissal.

For his part, Inter head coach Cristian Chivu tried to defend his player by claiming that Kalulu should have kept his arm closer to his body.

Nevertheless, Martinez had none of it, as his immediate reaction to the incident was an instant acknowledgement that the referee had it all wrong.

“Listen, listen, it’s not a yellow, but he’s already blown the whistle anyway,” said the Inter skipper while talking to the incredulous Kalulu immediately after the incident.

The DAZN cameras were able to pick up this brief chat, as reported by IlBianconero.

Could Pierre Kalulu avoid a suspension?

While Lautaro made a frank admission, Bastoni kept claiming that the Juventus right-back had pulled him, as suggested by his hand gestures.

Unfortunately for Kalulu, he still has to serve a one-match ban, as the sports judge isn’t allowed to overturn second yellow cards.

The only way to prevent this unfair suspension is for FIGC president Gabriele Gravina to interfere and hand him a special pardon, but it remains wishful thinking at this point.