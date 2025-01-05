Juventus should have been preparing for a Super Cup final showdown against Inter Milan, but their hopes were dashed in the semi-final by AC Milan. Now, Lautaro Martinez and his Inter teammates may feel some relief at avoiding the challenge of the Bianconeri, as they prepare to add the trophy to their collection.

Speaking about Juventus’ elimination and the Rossoneri’s comeback, Martinez shared his thoughts with Tuttojuve:

“We saw similar things that the Rossoneri also did with Fonseca, perhaps because they had little time. In these remaining hours, we will still prepare the match well. Obviously, Juventus were winning and doing well, but when you don’t close the match out, anything can happen and the details made the difference.”

For Juventus, missing out on the chance to contest the final is a significant disappointment. While they controlled large portions of their match against Milan, their inability to see out games continues to be a glaring issue. In football, teams earn their rewards through consistent performances, and this was a reminder that no victory comes without finishing the job.

As the focus shifts back to Serie A, Juventus must regroup quickly. Their next match against Torino presents an opportunity to recover some form and confidence, and it is a fixture they simply cannot afford to drop points in. Torino may not match Juve’s historical stature, but local derbies always bring an added layer of intensity, and the Bianconeri must be ready to respond.

The season has highlighted a troubling pattern of dropped points from winning positions, an issue that has plagued Juventus repeatedly. This is partly due to the inexperience within their squad, which has often shown in critical moments. However, with only a few months left in the season, time is running out for Juventus to address these mistakes and mount a serious resurgence.

If the Bianconeri are to salvage something from this campaign, they need to improve their game management and display the ruthlessness that was once synonymous with their name. The Torino clash could mark the start of a stronger, more determined Juventus, but only if they learn from their failures and embrace the urgency of the moment.