Lautaro Martinez reveals what Dybala is focussed on right now

Paulo Dybala has been linked with a move to Inter Milan as a free agent, which means he would become a club and national teammate with Lautaro Martinez.

However, the Inter striker insists that they have not talked about him moving to Inter instead the soon-to-be free agent is only thinking about helping his national team in this window.

He tells reporters, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “We didn’t touch the topic. We talked about many things, his situation and everything, but today he thinks about the national team and his future will be decided when these matches are over. He is a player with a lot of quality, personality and I hope he plays where he feels most at ease, where he is happy.”

Juve FC Says

Dybala will be open-minded about his future now that he is a free agent because if he makes a quick decision without thinking, he might get the wrong deal.

The attacker proved in his last few games for Juve that he can become an important player for a new employer and that will have earned him even more suitors.

The former Palermo man could do a job if he remains in Italy, but he might not get a club that pays him as much as Juve does if he stays in Serie A.