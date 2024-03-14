Juventus has recently secured qualification for the 2025 Club World Cup at the expense of Napoli, who were eliminated from the Champions League.

For Napoli to participate in the Club World Cup, they needed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Champions League, following in the footsteps of Inter Milan.

Before Napoli’s game against Barcelona in Spain, club president Aurelio De Laurentiis threatened legal action to challenge Juventus’ participation. His argument is centered around the notion that the Bianconeri should not qualify when they did not participate in a European competition this season.

However, the qualification system for the Club World Cup had already been established when the competition was expanded. It remains unclear why De Laurentiis is attempting to disrupt the established order, as the rules for qualification were already in place.

A lawyer has now explained if he has a case and can throw Juve out. Roberto Savino said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Do I think De Laurentiis could make it if he turned to FIFA? Only a political ruling could intervene and exclude Juventus . Given that, of political rulings, we have seen plenty, especially when it comes to Sports Justice, I don’t feel like I can give mathematical certainty.

“What I feel like saying is that Juventus paid what they had to pay with a very heavy one-year exclusion economically and financially from European cups. But not only that. This exclusion has affected the team and the results to be achieved this year.”

Juve FC Says

We have qualified for the competition based on merit, and we did not set the criteria.

De Laurentiis should have put more effort into creating a team that can eliminate Barcelona from the Champions League instead of looking to fight our qualification.