Juventus is anxiously awaiting the outcome of the potential punishment for Nicolo Fagioli, who has been embroiled in the betting scandal currently affecting Italian football. Fagioli has confessed to betting on illegal platforms, albeit without placing any wagers on his own team.

The revelation has taken Juventus by surprise, and the club is now bracing for the worst-case scenario, which could involve a ban on the midfielder for several months. This development has created significant uncertainty for the club, as they had already lost Paul Pogba and were considering signing a replacement for the French midfielder.

In light of the situation, Juventus may now find themselves in a position where they need to acquire not just one but two midfielders during the January transfer window if Fagioli receives a substantial ban, alongside the absence of the departed Frenchman.

Lawyer Pietro Alosi was asked by TMW what the players and their clubs can expect and he said,:

“We must distinguish the position from a sporting point of view and from a criminal one. The penal principle, article 720 of the penal code, prohibits betting on illegal platforms and for this crime there is a prison sentence of up to six months and a fine of 516 euros, which can increase based on the amounts bet. But with a series of justifications the sentence can also be reduced.”

Juve FC Says

Fagioli has let us down, but now is not the time to leave him to fight alone because he is just a youngster.

The midfielder will learn from this, which is probably a good time for him to get help from his gambling addiction.