Lawyer insists Juventus case is different from Napoli’s over Osimhen

Napoli is the latest club whose transfer activity is being scrutinised as their move for Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is now being probed.

This comes after Juventus was docked 15 points for using capital gains to gain an advantage over their rivals after inflating the value of players.

Napoli reportedly paid Lille around 70m euros for Osimhen, but 20m euros from that fee was based on the values of a number of players who the Partenopei added to the deal.

The Nigerian could fire the Naples side to win the league title this season and has been a superb contributor to their efforts in recent seasons.

Some Partenopei fans are worried their club could be in a similar problem as Juve, but Aurelio De Laurentiis’ criminal lawyer insists the cases are not similar.

Fabio Fulgeri said via Football Italia:

“The Osimhen case I don’t think can be compared to the Juventus case, Napoli didn’t do business with Juventus so they are not involved. If no new elements emerge everything should end well.

“An extension has been requested in order to study the material acquired, it takes the necessary time to judge the documents acquired.

“I cannot even know what the object of the verifications is, the investigations are secret, but the outlook is that the deal took place in a fair manner without falsification of the balance sheets.”

Juve FC Says

Now that Juve has been punished for capital gains, most Serie A clubs will be worried because the Bianconeri are certainly not the only club involved in it.

If Napoli had used it in the Osimhen transfer, they must be punished as Juve has been.