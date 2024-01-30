Pierre-Emile Højbjerg was a midfielder targeted by Juventus for much of the first half of the season. The Bianconeri aimed to secure his services on loan as he wasn’t getting enough playing time at Tottenham.

While Tottenham was open to doing business, a stumbling block arose due to differences in the transfer terms. Juventus sought a loan deal, whereas Tottenham favoured a permanent transfer. This disagreement prevented them from reaching an agreement, and Højbjerg remains with Tottenham as of now.

As the transfer window deadline approaches, Juventus is expected to make some signings. However, Højbjerg’s lawyer has responded to the rumours surrounding a potential move, emphasising that his client is currently focused on his present club.

Lars Halgreen said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Despite rumours and noise, the player always kept focusing on helping the team, coaches and Tottenham.

“The player never asked to leave now. He’s very ambitious for Tottenham and Denmark. Continuing to keep improving himself, like he did all his career. He’s a strong character and player, his only focus is on Tottenham to finish the season well and to help as much as possible. Pierre always liked challenges.”

Juve FC Says

Højbjerg is a fine midfielder who could do well on our books, but if he is not convinced about leaving London, we simply cannot add him to our group.