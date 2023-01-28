Lawyer reckons Juventus still risks relegation to Serie B

Juventus could be demoted to Serie B when the investigation into their salary payments is concluded.

Max Allegri’s men have just been docked 15 points for their use of capital gains and the lawyer Francesco Andrianopoli insists they could face a tougher punishment when the investigation into their salary manoeuvre is concluded.

Juve is accused of paying their players three months’ worth of salary under the table as they bid to avoid significant losses due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Some of their present and former players have admitted to signing an agreement which wasn’t what was communicated to the public.

Juve denies all wrongdoings and investigators continue to work the case. Andrianopoli insists relegation to Serie B cannot be ruled out.

He said via Calciomercato.it:

“ If we look at the criterion adopted by the court in the latter ruling, Juventus seriously risks relegation. If 15 points have been given for this type of violation, let alone the others. If you look at the historian of all previous decisions in the area of budgetary violation, the answer should be No, because sports justice has historically been extremely light in relation to violations of this type, even much more serious than those we are talking about.”

Juve FC Says

We have maintained our innocence in this case, but the investigators also seem confident in whatever they have discovered over time.

However, as long as the club can defend itself in court, we expect everything to go to plan and for the points deduction to be overturned.

As for relegation to Serie B, it is out of our hands, but Juve is one of the biggest clubs in Italy and if the Bianconeri are demoted, it could affect football in the entire country.