Lawyer says Juventus is being targeted for being successful

Juventus is struggling with the legal system in Italy after appearing to have broken some rules in the last few seasons.

The Bianconeri remain one of the top clubs in the world, but back home, they do not get as much respect as they deserve.

After being investigated for some seasons, Max Allegri’s men have been punished with a 15-point deduction for their use of capital gains.

The club denies all wrongdoing, but if that punishment is not overturned, they could be in big trouble by the end of the season.

The lawyer, Maurizio Paniz, has now spoken about their current struggles and says they are being hated for being successful, which is normal in Italy.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“How much politics is there in this affair? I don’t think we can talk about politics in the pure sense of the term, there is a conditioning by the system. The system rebels against those who win too much, opposes those who have the courage to take important positions that impose reflections from the same system, such as that of the Superleague, to those who are ahead of others with their own projects, such as that of the second teams that begin to bear fruit like the Next Gen. In Italy they forgive you everything, except success and if you disturb the operators”.

Juve FC Says

We have brought success to Italian football on the global stage and should be respected for putting football in the country on the map.

Instead, we have become a soft target for prosecutors who monitor our every move looking for ways to catch us doing something wrong.