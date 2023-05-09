Lawyer says sport justice is not up to speed amidst Juventus struggles

Juventus has battled on several legal fronts this season and will be eager to finally be free from all the struggles.

One instrument used to give justice in Italian football is the sports justice system, which seems flawed, reckons a lawyer familiar with it.

Football is one of the most complicated sports to govern, so it is never easy for decision-makers at all levels.

Juve and the other clubs have continued to work with the sport justice system because it is in place by the authorities. However, lawyer Cesare Di Cintio says it is not sophisticated enough to deal with modern football.

He explains via Tuttojuve:

“I still have everything to define, in my opinion. We said it two weeks ago that sports justice cannot meet the needs of modern football. Today there are championships that present legal difficulties at all levels. A, B, C: evidently, there is something that deserves to be attacked with a view to reform.

“Talking about the Juventus penalty today is premature. Some directors are held accountable, other members of the Board of Directors are to be verified in their responsibilities. If they exist, they must be motivated appropriately for the legitimate application of the sanction”.

Juve FC Says

Football is dynamic and evolving almost every year, making it hard for authorities to keep up with it.

The laws governing it ideally have to keep changing as well to adapt to the demands the game is placing on it.

Juve has had its own share of legal troubles, which might not be the case if some changes are made to the laws.

However, the club must work with what is available to clear its name.