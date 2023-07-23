Udinese midfielder Lazar Samardzic has addressed the recent rumours linking him with top clubs like Juventus, asserting that he is currently focused on his present team. Samardzic’s impressive performances in the Italian top flight last season have garnered attention from several top clubs, including Juventus.

While the Bianconeri are not the only top-flight side interested in securing his services, they are reportedly serious in their pursuit of the talented midfielder. As of now, Juventus has not made an official bid for Samardzic, and the player is fully preparing for the new season with his current club.

Despite the speculation surrounding his future, Samardzic remains unfazed by the rumours and is determined to maintain his focus on his current commitments. He has not allowed the transfer talk to distract him and is committed to performing at his best for Udinese.

Speaking about his future, the Germany-born Serbian international said via Calciomercato:

“Currently, my goal is to start the new season with renewed energy. Udine is an ideal environment for me to grow, but as a player, you always want to get the most out of it. Right now I’m not thinking much about what can happen in the future.”

Juve FC Says

Samardzic is a terrific young player who will make our midfield even more inventive, but we must be sure about the role he will play for us before making a move for him.

The 21-year-old will flop if he moves to Turin without a defined position for him to play for us.