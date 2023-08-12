Juventus and Lazio have successfully negotiated a double transfer deal involving Luca Pellegrini and Nicolo Rovella, reaching an agreement for a total sum of 21 million euros.

Lazio had expressed interest in both players throughout the summer transfer window, with a particular focus on Luca Pellegrini.

Pellegrini, who had a loan spell with Lazio in the latter half of the previous season, captured the attention of Maurizio Sarri, who was keen on reuniting with the Italian left-back.

A report from Football Italia reveals that Sarri’s pursuit has yielded results, as Lazio has secured the services of both Pellegrini and Rovella. Rovella also caught Sarri’s eye during his loan tenure with Monza in the previous season.

The transfer arrangement is structured as a loan-to-buy agreement, obliging Lazio to secure the permanent signing of both players at the conclusion of the current season. The financial terms have been finalised, with Pellegrini valued at 4 million euros and Rovella commanding a fee of 17 million euros.

This transaction not only signifies Lazio’s intention to bolster their squad but also represents a strategic move by Juventus to offload certain players who were not integral to their plans. The deal aligns with Juventus’ objective of optimising their squad composition and creating room for potential future transfers.

Juve FC Says

Rovella and Pellegrini are two players we needed to decide on their future and it is good to see us make some progress in the transfer market.

Our squad is gradually getting into shape and we can now begin to add new men to the group.

Rovella is one player Juve fans wanted to see play for the team, but this transfer means he will never have an entire season at the Allianz Stadium.