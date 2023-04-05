Lazio agrees to insert release clause to keep Juventus target

Lazio is now ready to insert a release clause into the contract of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as they make another attempt to keep him.

The Juventus target would be out of a contract at the end of next season, which means the summer is the best time for Lazio to cash in on him.

The Biancocelesti have been talking to his camp over a new contract, but they have failed to find an agreement so far.

This means SMS could leave in the summer and because his deal is expiring, it might not be for a reasonable fee.

Lazio had refused to insert a release clause into any deal he signs, but their stance seems to have softened now, with a report on Tuttomercatoweb revealing that they want to give him a new deal with an exit clause.

Juve FC Says

SMS knows this is his best chance to leave Lazio and might not get another one if he misses this.

The midfielder could do well for us, but he might prefer to move away from Serie A, with several Premier League clubs currently interested in adding him to our squad.

In that case, we will struggle to offer him the best financial package to agree on a deal.