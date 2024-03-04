Felipe Anderson is edging closer to departing Lazio at the end of the season, potentially bringing him closer to a move to Juventus.

Juventus is keen on signing him as a free agent, but Lazio is eager for him to stay and has presented their best offer for him to consider. However, the former West Ham player is dissatisfied with the current terms, leading to ongoing discussions between the parties.

Juventus is monitoring the situation closely, anticipating the opportunity to engage with Anderson in the summer and potentially add him to their squad.

A recent meeting between Lazio and Anderson’s representatives took place, and Tuttomercatoweb reports that Claudio Lotito, the president of Lazio, did not attend, irritating Anderson’s entourage. This development raises doubts about Lazio’s chances of retaining him, and the club may now explore discussions regarding his departure from the team.

Juve FC Says

Lazio knows we are interested in signing Anderson, so it is baffling that they are not serious about keeping him in their squad.

The attacking midfielder is one of our finest targets, and he will come to Turin with a lot of experience, but his willingness to still speak with Lazio suggests his priority is to remain with them.