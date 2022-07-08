We reported earlier today that Lazio and Alessio Romagnoli could not find an agreement over a free transfer to the Stadio Olimpico.

This was supposed to serve as a boost to Juventus, who have also been chasing the signature of the former AC Milan captain.

However, a new report claims the defender has finally agreed to join the Biancocelesti.

Tuttomercatoweb claims he has agreed to a five-year deal worth 2.9m euros net per season with Maurizio Sarri’s team.

The money could rise to up to 3.5m euros depending on the team’s performance and position on the league table in each season.

This means Juve has now lost another defensive target as they plot to replace Matthijs de Ligt and Giorgio Chiellini.

Juve FC Says

We need to quickly sort out the future of De Ligt because it will help us focus on the players that we want to add to our squad.

Romagnoli would have been a fine addition to the group, but he is no longer available.

More of our targets will join other clubs if we don’t act fast to bring them in.

But players will always be available to buy as long as we have the resources to complete the transfers.

It remains unclear how much we will eventually get from selling De Ligt, but it will certainly be enough to buy a replacement.