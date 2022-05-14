Lazio boss opening the door for Juventus to sign midfielder

Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri is claimed to be eyeing a deal to sign Nicolo Fagioli from Juventus as replacement for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

While the Biancocelesti appear to be open to the sale of their midfielder, their asking price had seemed a little on the high side for us given our financial struggles in recent seasons, but they may well be opening the door for us to get our target.

The Lazio boss is claimed by CorSport (via TuttoJuve) to be keen on a deal which will see Fagioli become a new player at the Stadio Olimpico, which gives us means to counterweight some of the transfer fee needed to land the Serbian.

We have been keen admirers of SMS for some years now, and he has continued to prove his qualities for some time, and with us believed to be prioritising a new midfielder in the coming window, he could well be exactly what we need.

It will be interesting to see how highly the Old Lady rate Fagioli however, after a strong season in Serie B with Cremonense, as he could potentially have been set to join our first-team squad for the new season alongside fellow academy graduate Fabio Miretti.

Has Miretti’s emergence restricted Fagioli’s hopes of first-team football in Turin next season? Should we try to sign SMS at all costs?

Patrick