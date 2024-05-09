Nicolo Rovella moved to Lazio at the beginning of this season because Maurizio Sarri wanted to work with the midfielder.

Lazio agreed to a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy at its expiration, as they did not have enough cash to complete the deal immediately.

Juve expects to earn around 17 million euros at the end of next season for the player they signed from Genoa.

Rovella is a fine midfielder who was getting game time under Sarri, but his situation has changed since Sarri left the club.

The new manager does not see him as part of his plans for Lazio, and they now consider him out of their project.

The Rome club wants him to return to Juve and has been looking to speak to the Bianconeri about terminating the loan agreement.

However, a report on Tuttojuve claims that the Bianconeri have no interest in renegotiating the terms and would allow him to stay in Rome and collect their money when the time comes.

Juve FC Says

Rovella is suffering from the change of management, but we should not assume responsibility for Lazio’s decision.

They have to deal with the price of changing their managers and pay up on their agreements.