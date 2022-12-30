Lazio president Claudio Lotito has denied his club is in talks to sign Juventus left-back Luca Pellegrini for the second half of the season.

The defender is spending this season on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt and the Germans are not so impressed with his performances so far.

Juve expects him to finish the season with them, but Maurizio Sarri needs a new left-back and wants to work with Pellegrini again.

His employers now need to hold talks with the Bianconeri and try to sell the deal for the defender, which reports claim has started.

However, Lotito was asked about the deal and he said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“We will see how it will develop in the coming weeks. Pellegrini? I haven’t talked to anyone about it and I don’t think I’ll do it anytime soon, I spent the last three days in the Senate”.

Juve FC Says

Lotito has smartly avoided giving a clear answer and it is possible that he will still hold talks with Juve over the defender.

If Sarri is serious about working with the full-back again, his club will want to make the deal happen and it could be next month.

Juve will have to recall him from his spell in Germany and it remains to be seen if they have a recall clause in the agreement that sent him to the Bundesliga side.