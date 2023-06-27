Lazio continues negotiations with Juventus over Luca Pellegrini

Lazio is actively engaged in discussions with Juventus regarding the future of Luca Pellegrini, the talented left-back born in 1999. According to TuttoJuve citing Gianluca di Marzio, Lazio has made offers to retain Pellegrini, either through a discounted transfer fee or a loan extension. The negotiations are ongoing, and it remains to be seen if an agreement can be reached between the two clubs.

Pellegrini’s footballing journey has seen him move across various clubs in recent years. On 30 June 2019, the young left-back joined Juventus in a transfer worth €22 million, while Leonardo Spinazzola moved in the opposite direction for €29.5 million. Shortly after, he embarked on loan spells at Cagliari for the 2019-20 season and later at Genoa for the 2020-21 campaign. His loan ventures continued as he joined Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga for the 2022-23 season. However, on 31 January 2023, Pellegrini’s loan at Eintracht Frankfurt was cut short, and he was loaned to Lazio with an option to buy.

Pellegrini’s journey across different clubs in recent years demonstrates his versatility and potential. It remains to be seen if an agreement can be reached between Lazio and Juventus, as both clubs seek a favourable outcome in determining Pellegrini’s future. The coming days will shed light on whether Lazio can secure the services of this promising young player beyond the current loan spell.

Juve FC Says

Pellegrini does not appear to be in the plans of Max Allegri and hopefully, an agreement can be reached with Lazio, it would be in the best interests of the player and Juve will receive some much-needed funds to finance their own transfer activities.