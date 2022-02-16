Lazio could challenge Juventus on two fronts in the market

Although we still have a long way to go before the opening of the summer transfer market, news reports are already linking Juventus with several shots.

As usual, the soon-to-be free agents are the ones at the very center of all the speculations, with their future up in the air.

According to Calciomercato via ilBianconero, Juventus are interested in the services of Alessio Romagnoli and David Ospina.

The Milan captain and the Napoli shot-stopper are both running on expiring contracts. However, the report believes the Old Lady will be facing competition on both fronts for Lazio.

The Italian defender currently earns 5.5 million euros, but Rossoneri director Paolo Maldini is offering him a heavily reduced salary to renew his stay, which could be around 2.5 millions plus bonuses.

Therefore, Lazio president Claudio Lotito could pounce on the situation and offer the center back a deal worth 3 millions per season to bring the 27-year-old back to the capital.

Despite representing Roma in the past, Romagnoli is a childhood supporter of the Biancoceletsi.

As for Ospina, the source claims that Maurizio Sarri appreciates the goalkeeper’s ability to play with his feet, as well as his massive experience on the international scene.

Juve FC say

While signing the two players makes for an intriguing idea, Juventus need to sort out their own internal matters before deciding whether the duo’s services would be needed or not.

For instance, if Matthijs de Ligt decides to stay in Turin, then Romagnoli might not find space at the club. The same goes for Ospina, in case Mattia Perin renews his contract beyond the current campaign.