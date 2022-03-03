Lazio could pip Juventus for experienced Italian goalkeeper

Following a disappointing start to the campaign, Wojciech Szczesny has rebounded with a string of solid performances, proving himself to be one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A.

The Polish custodian should continue to serve as Juve’s number one at least for the next few years.

However, the Bianconeri always make sure to provide themselves with a solid second choice keeper.

At the moment, Mattia Perin surely fits the bill, but the Italian is running on an expiring contract, leaving his future in Turin up in the air.

Therefore, Juventus have been keeping tabs on Salvatore Sirigu’s situation.

The former PSG man left Torino in the summer to join Genoa. But despite his solid performances between the posts, the Grifone currently lie deep in the relegation zone.

According to la Repubblica via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri isn’t the only Serie A side that is willing to offer the experienced shot-stopper a chance to play in Italy’s first division.

In fact, Lazio are willing to pounce on the situation, and sporting director Igli Tare has already made first contacts.

The capital side’s current choices are Pepe Reina and Thomas Strakosha, but neither has been too convincing.

Juve FC say

With a regular spot up for grabs, Sirigu could well opt to join Maurizio Sarri’s team next season.

As for Juventus, convincing Perin to remain in Turin would arguably be the ideal solution for the club.