Some weeks ago, reports circulated that Lazio wanted to end Nicolo Rovella’s spell and send him back to Juventus.

He joined them on loan in the summer with an obligation to buy for 17m euros after two seasons.

Juve had shipped out one of the players that they didn’t know what to do with for good money, and they had no interest in taking him back.

Lazio changed their mind after replacing Maurizio Sarri as their manager because he was the person who asked for Rovella.

However, Igor Tudor has now given the midfielder some minutes after he returned from injury, and he was impressed with his performance.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals there has been a change of heart at the Rome club and he is now expected to stay.

Lazio will make him a key player as they expect the departure of Luis Alberto after losing Felipe Anderson.

This means Juve should be prepared to get some money from his transfer at the end of next season.

Juve FC Says

It makes no sense for Rovella to return to the Allianz Stadium after we had that agreement, and it is good to hear that Lazio is now prepared to honour it.

The midfielder is talented and it will be a surprise if he does not become a top player.