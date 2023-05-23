Lazio director admits Juventus target could be on the move

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to add Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to their squad at the end of this season as the midfielder nears the end of his time at Lazio.

Juve considers the Serbian one of their top priority targets in the next campaign and has been speaking with his entourage about a transfer.

The midfielder will enter the last year of his contract next season and wants to change to a bigger side.

However, Lazio maintains some hope that he will remain on their books beyond this campaign and the Serbian has to make that decision when the term ends.

Lazio director Igli Tare has now spoken about the Serbian’s future and insists the midfielder could possibly leave them when this campaign ends.

Fabrizio Romano quotes him on Twitter, saying:

“We will meet soon to discuss the situation. Anything can happen, it’s also possible for Sergej to be sold to another club.

“He likes and respects the club, coach and president”.

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic-Savic is one of the finest players around and the midfielder will improve our squad if we add him to the group.

However, it will not be easy to pull off the transfer because a number of clubs are also interested in a move for him.